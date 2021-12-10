15-Year-Old Linstead Resident Missing

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said an Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Drean Marshall who has been missing from home at Byndloss district in Linstead, St. Catherine, since Wednesday, December 8.



She is of dark complexion and slim build, and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Ewarton Police are that Marshall was last seen at home about 6:30PM wearing a black dress and pink slippers. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Drean Marshall is asked to contact the Ewarton Police at 876-985-0065, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.”

The police said no photograph of Marshall has been provided to them.

