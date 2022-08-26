Woman Slain In Linstead Police Area

A woman was slain during a domestic dispute shortly before daybreak today at her home at Berkshire Hall in the Redwood area of St Catherine.

Reports are that Nickesha DaCosta-Walters, better known as Mammy, was stabbed and her throat slashed.

She was a mother of one son.

Sources told The Beacon that the woman’s spouse is in police custody.

It is said that he made a surprise return from the farm work programme overseas. While he was abroad, he reportedly was told that his wife was cheating on him.

This is the second woman to die in such fashion in St Catherine since the start of the week. In the other incident, which happened on Monday, Alicia Patience was stabbed at Lluidas Vale in St Catherine.

