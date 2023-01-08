WATCH: Two Women Rescued At Flat Bridge

Two women were rescued at daybreak today when the motorcar in which they were traveling fell from the Flat Bridge and ended up in the Rio Cobre at Bog Walk Gorge, St Catherine.

They apparently did not suffer any major injury.

One of the heroes who rescued the women is Brian McLaughlin, a bus driver who operates on the route between Linstead and Spanish Town, St Catherine.

He told The Beacon that he was on the job heading towards Spanish Town when he, upon reaching the vicinity of the Flat Bridge, saw a group of people gathered.

He made enquiries and found out what had transpired.

McLaughlin explained that he quickly went into the water to assist with the rescue.

“I decided to take off my shirt and jump off into the water to help the lady that I saw and took her out of the water,” he said. “I feel good knowing that no life was lost.”

