WATCH: Two Linstead Pedestrians Killed By Vehicles Days Apart

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has confirmed that two women died after being struck by motor vehicles in separate incidents in their respective communities in Linstead, St Catherine.

One of them is 42-year-old Marsha Griffiths from Cross Roads in the Bynloss area on the outskirts of Linstead. The other is Mavis Gordon from Gillette Street, Linstead.

The first incident happened late morning on November 24 at Gillette Street where Gordon had been living for decades.

Her sister, Esther Petrie, stated that, based on reports she has received, a goods truck struck Gordon while reversing.

Gordon, who had left home on foot to do a transaction at a shop in her community, died in hospital.

Petrie told The Beacon that her late sister had challenges with her eyesight and was hard of hearing. Her only child died many years ago.

Petrie said the family is devastated by the tragedy, adding that she was planning to have her late sister spend Christmas with her in St Thomas where she lives.

She described her sister as peaceful and jovial.

“We just cannot handle it; it’s more than we right now,” she said. “It’s my one sister by my mother side and it comes like it’s my life gone [based on] the way how she died… “

Petrie also lamented that her family is yet to be contacted by the seafood distribution company, which owns the truck that killed her sister.

According to her, persons said the truck driver was reversing the vehicle too fast.

Five days after that incident, another woman in Linstead lost her life under similar circumstances.

The latter tragedy, which transpired at Cross Roads district in Linstead, claimed the life of 42-year-old Griffiths.

Reports are that she was walking along the roadway a relatively short distance away from her home when a motorcar mowed her down.

Her mother, Violet Johnson, said she has been informed that the car hit her daughter from behind and ran over her immediately after overtaking other vehicles.

The car driver reportedly stopped briefly after the crash, then drove away. However, someone at the location captured his registration number, which assisted in identifying him.

The JCF’s corporate communications arm told The Beacon that the driver is cooperating with investigators.

Griffiths’ mother said the tragedy has hit the bereaved family hard.

“Everybody is sad; everybody feel it fi her… The way she died; there wasn’t even a tip of blood on the ground,” she explained. “

She explained that her daughter dropped out of St Jago High School due to mental issues, which she started experiencing at age 15. She was on medication up to the time she died.

The late Griffiths used the streets often especially to do errands – just as she was doing when her life was snuffed out.

