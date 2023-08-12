WATCH: Top Graduates Awarded By Prospect College In St Mary

Captain Daville Gracey (left) and Assistant Captain Faithston Brown jointly collect the Mary Jean Mitchell Green Award for Academics during their graduation ceremony at Prospect College in St Mary. The award was presented by guest speaker Stewart Beckford (right), who heads the Jamaica Fire Brigade.

Two cadets are basking in shared glory after jointly collecting the Mary Jean Mitchell Green Award for Academics during their graduation ceremony at Prospect College in St Mary.



Captain Daville Gracey from Manchester and Assistant Captain Faithston Brown from St Mary were among 10 young men who graduated 01 July 2023 from the privately-owned para-military institution.



The college was established by Sir Harold Mitchell from the United Kingdom, with support from his wife Lady Mitchell and daughter Mary Jean Mitchell Green.



Principal at the institution, Gregory Wint, said the two recipients of the academic award, last year while they were in Grade 10, did well in CSEC subjects administered by the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC).



Elaborating on Brown’s accomplishment, he stated that the youngster sat six CSEC subjects – Mathematics, English A, Social Studies, Principles of Accounts, Integrated Science and Information Technology. He attained all with Grade One – the highest grade attainable.



“An amazing performance by Faithston Brown,” the principal told the gathering, adding that Brown has gained acceptance in the Jamaica Fire Brigade and should commence training shortly.



Regarding Captain Gracey, Wint announced that he sat seven CSEC subjects in Grade 10. He passed five with Grade One, and was recognized by CXC as one of the top performers in Integrated Science on the island.



He is expected to start pursuing a Bachelor’s in Business Administration this summer at the University of Technology (U-Tech).



In addition to copping the award for academics, Captain Gracey also received the Sir Harold Mitchell Trophy for being the cadet who best upheld the traditions of Prospect College during their period of study. In other words, he was outstanding in good conduct, military discipline, and the demonstration of leadership skills.



The principal also noted Trelawny resident Drum Major Michael Rowe, who passed seven CSEC subjects last year in Grade 10, attaining the best grade possible in four of them. He also gained admission to U-Tech to read for a Bachelor’s in Business Administration.



Another cadet, Assistant Captain Donnavan Plunkett, from St Mary, attained six CSEC subjects last year and is set to join the Jamaica Defence Force, the college principal disclosed.



He also mentioned St Mary resident Assistant Captain Philjay Grant, who, last year while in Grade 10, attained six CSEC subjects, including Mathematics and English A. He is said to be heading to U-Tech.



The principal further stated that Khyle Smith from St Ann and Assistant Captain Tyrone Johnson were also stand-outs in academics. Johnson, who hails from St Mary, also received the Lady Mitchell Award for being adjudged the most industrious, hands-on and caring cadet, whose deeds have helped to improve the college.



The principal also lauded the teachers for what he said is the diligence, passion and patience they exercised in preparing the students for CSEC. According to him, the college recorded “some wonderful passes”. He reported 100 per cent pass in English A (English Language), as well as English B (English Literature), Information Technology, Integrated Science, and Human and Social Biology.



Speaking on behalf of the graduates, the valedictorian, Captain Gracey, thanked all stakeholders of the college. While mentioning the benefactors who fund the institution and scholarships, he said: “We assure you that your investment will yield very high return as we will apply the quality training that we have received in ensuring that we make a significant contribution to Jamaica’s development.”



The benefactors of the college – Peter Green, Alexander Green and Andrew Green – are relatives of the late founder of the college. They operate through the Mitchell Green Foundation.

