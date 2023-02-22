WATCH: Father, Son Killed In Lluidas Vale

The father and son shot dead on the outskirts of Worthy Park in Lluidas Vale, St Catherine, are 59-year-old Michael Slue who is also known as Mikey, and his only son Michael Slue Jnr. who is otherwise called Junior.

Their bodies were found a relatively short distance away from each other on Monday, February 20, on a property owned by the family of the deceased.

It is said that the father had hired a tractor driver to plough a section of the property to facilitate the cultivation of sugarcane.

The father, son and tractor driver were on the property while ploughing was taking place on Sunday, February 19.

The father and son reportedly walked away to pick coconuts on the property.

When they did not return to the area that was being ploughed, the tractor driver reportedly became concerned and left.

The father and son did not return home Sunday night, and calls to their phones were not being answered.

Their relatives became worried and started to search for them the following day.

That’s when their bodies were found on the aforementioned family-owned land, located beside Worthy Park Sugar Estate cane-fields.

The police were alerted.

A number of them from the police station in Lluidas Vale and elsewhere visited the crime scene, which eventually was cordoned off.

The bodies were removed a few hours after nightfall.

It is the second time in less than two years that the family is left to grappling with the gun murder of loved-ones.

In July 2021, gunmen shot and killed another member of the family in the same Worthy Park area. The victim in that shooting is Timothy Slue, better known as Charlie, who was cut down while riding his bicycle through the cane-fields. He is the brother of the father who was found dead this week.

In the meantime, the discovery on Monday brings to at least three, the number of times that bodies have been found in the Lluidas Vale police area since the start of the year.

On February 6, residents stumbled upon the body of a man in a motor vehicle a relatively short distance away from where the father and son were murdered. The body was identified as that of 55-year-old Kingston Bookshop marketer Fredrick Grant from Rosemount Housing Scheme in Linstead, St Catherine. Police theorize that he committed suicide using a gun, which was found at the scene.

A week later, on February 14, the decomposing body of a woman was located in bushes in another section of Lluidas Vale known as Orange Valley, or Valley Road. The cause of her death is yet to be ascertained.

She has been identified as 58-year-old Angella Buchanan, better known as Imo, from Union District in Lluidas Vale and Good Hope district in the Kellits area of Clarendon. She had been reported missing.

