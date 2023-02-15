WATCH: Body Found Is That Of Missing Woman

The decomposing body, which was found this afternoon, is that of Angella Buchanan, better known as Imo, who had been reported missing.

It was discovered on its back in bushes at Orange Valley, otherwise known as Valley Road, in Lluidas Vale, St Catherine. It was clad in blouse and skirt.

Although the corpse is decomposing, crutches at the scene resemble those used by the 58-year-old woman.

Buchanan was last seen by her relatives in December.

Some of her relatives, as well as police, were still at the scene up to 9pm.

A young farmer told The Beacon that he was cutting down some trees to prepare an area for farming when he saw what appears to be human remains.

He added that he left the area and told other residents who went to the location, saw the remains and contacted the Shady Grove Police Station in Lluidas Vale.

