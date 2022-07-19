VIDEO: Linstead Mother Struggling To Bury Mentally Challenged Son

Idolyn Roman has been having sleepless nights.

That’s because her 25-year-old mentally challenged son, Alwayne Shakespeare, is yet to be buried almost a year after police shot and killed him in Linstead, St Catherine.

He was cut down moments after he used a stone to kill a police officer, Detective Constable Paul Gordon.

Roman, who told The Beacon that she does not live in a proper house and can hardly afford food, explained that she has been unable to pay the $200,000 that the funeral home is charging.

She stated that she already made a down-payment of $90,000, which was donated to her by a church and councillor for Linstead Division Herbert Garriques.

To assist her, WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574.

Watch the full report by CLICKING HERE.

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us at 876-305-4574 or emaail us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.