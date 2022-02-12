Two Linstead Women Shot In Two Days, One Fatally

The number of murders reported since the start of the year in the Linstead police area of St Catherine has risen to at least six, with the victims being three women and three men – all slain in separate incidents.



In the latest tragedy, a gunman, last evening, shot and killed 52-year-old businesswoman Sheivonne Golden, who also uses the alias Karlene Beadle.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said unknown assailants shot Golden about 6:20PM at her business establishment, which is a bar at her home in Time and Patience district. “She was sitting outside the establishment when she was pounced upon by the gunmen who opened fire hitting her,” the JCF added. It is said that the victim, a mother, was shot twice in the head.



In addition to operating a bar, the late Golden was a party promoter. “She was a jovial person who was loved by many; she also was a party person,” a source told The Beacon.



That incident happened a day after a gunman shot and wounded another woman in the same community of Time and Patience. The wounded woman is still in hospital. Speculation is rife as to whether she was mistaken for Golden who was slain yesterday.



Both women are of brown complexion, and they live and operate bars at Time and Patience.



The double blow has caused tension in the women’s district, and has heightened concern about the fast-rising murder rate in the Linstead police area.



Three days ago, on the afternoon of February 9, gunman shot and killed a labourer in another section of Linstead known as Grove Road. The victim is 31-one-year-old Ryan Edwards, also called Puddy, from Commodore district.



In another incident, which happened on February 5, civilians found the corpse of a woman, Nicole Sital, in bushes in her community of Cheesefield, Linstead. She had stab wounds.



On February 3, there was another murder; this time at Buxton Town in Wakefield in the Linstead police area. The victim, 63-year-old Murdeline Sullivan was chopped to death at her Wakefield home.



Prior to that incident, gunmen, on January 12, murdered 27-year-old Oshane Harper, better known as Lance. He was cut down in a section of Linstead known as Burton.



In the meantime, Linstead’s first murder this year happened on the afternoon of January 6, when a gunman shot and killed 27-year-old Denton Hamilton, better known as One Left. That incident transpired at a beauty salon on Fourth Street in the Trinity area of Linstead. Hamilton was slain a day after being released from jail, where he was held in relation to allegations of robbery with aggravation.

