Spanish Town Man Slain In Bog Walk

Police assigned to the St. Catherine North Division are trying to ascertain the circumstances that led to the death of a man at West Prospect in Bog Walk, St. Catherine, yesterday, March 20.

The deceased was dressed in a white T-Shirt, blue jeans shorts and a pair of blue shoes, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said.



It added that the victim is believed to be Ricardo Edwards, otherwise called ‘Breddi’, from Gordon Pen in Spanish Town, St Catherine.



The JCF added: “Reports are that, about 11AM, Edwards was in the community when he was pounced upon by a lone man who opened gunfire at him. He then ran into a house and was pursued by his attacker who continued firing. The police were summoned and, upon their arrival, Edwards was seen lying in a pool of blood.”

Edwards was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us at 876-305-4574 or emaail us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.