Police Identify Linstead Man Killed In Crash At Ewarton

Police have released the identity of the man who died in a motor vehicle crash before daylight yesterday, August 6, at Cotton Piece district in Ewarton, St Catherine.

He is 30-year-old Roneil Steer from Victoria district in Linstead, St. Catherine.

A woman with whom he was traveling suffered minor injury.

The JCF said: “Reports from the Ewarton Police are that, about 2:05AM, Steer was driving a 2014 grey Nissan AD Wagon when he lost control of the vehicle, hit a wall and overturned.”

Steer, who was partly flung from the vehicle due to the impact of the collision, died on the spot.

He was traveling towards Linstead when things went awry.

That crash is the latest in a series of deadly incidents to have happened at Cotton Piece in recent months.

On July 2, a train partly crushed 50-year-old mason Bernard Brown, otherwise called Pablo, in a section of Cotton Piece district.

On June 22, a man known as Jason was killed and his vehicle and rented home set ablaze in Cotton Piece.

On the night of April 21, a licensed firearm holder shot and killed businessman Nicholas Lyn, better known as Mikey, at his ‘Spicy Mikey Jerk’ shop at Cotton Piece.

