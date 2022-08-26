Man Slain In Linstead

A man was shot dead a short while ago in a section of Linstead known as Baptist Corner.

The victim is said to be known as Earl.

That is the second murder reported today in the Linstead Police Area.

Shortly before dawn, a woman was killed at her home at Berkshire Hall in the Redwood area. She is Nickesha DaCosta-Walters, better known as Mammy.

