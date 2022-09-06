A man was shot dead last night in Linstead, St Catherine, the Jamaica Constabulary Force has confirmed.



His identity has not yet been ascertained.



He was found lying face-down in a pool of blood on the road in the York Street area.



That incident happened hours after a police inspector and a taxi-man were shot and wounded in Linstead town during a clash between cops and a gunman.

