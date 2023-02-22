Man Charged For Murder In Linstead

The St Catherine North Police have charged a man for a murder committed in Linstead, St Catherine, on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

He ie 58-year-old labourer Darlton Frazer, otherwise called Trinity Rasta, Trinity or Little Man.

He is from Riversdale in St. Catherine and Phase 2 Longville Park, Clarendon.

He is accused of killing 47-year-old labourer Dwight Christie, otherwise called ‘Duwi’, from Forte Street, Linstead.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said: “Reports are that, about 2:20AM, Frazer and Christie had an argument when a fight developed between them. A tussle ensued and both men fell to the ground.

“During the fracas, Frazer saw a knife in the Christie’s pocket. He disarmed Christie and then stabbed him. The police were alerted and Christie was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. An investigation was launched and Frazer was arrested. He was charged on Monday February 20, 2023 after he was questioned in the presence of his attorney,” the JCF added.

Frazer is scheduled to appear before the St. Catherine Parish Court on Thursday, March 2.

