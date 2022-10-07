Several residents in a section of the Lluidas Vale Division in St Catherine have confirmed receiving notices that give them until December 6 to vacate Government land on which they have been building houses.



Some have lived there for decades.



The area, mainly hilly terrain, is known as Pleasant Hill and is located along the Pennington main road in Lluidas Vale.



According to the notices that were hand-delivered yesterday, the land valuation number is 128-04-003-008.



The notices are dated October 6 and are signed by the Commissioner of Lands.



“The reason for requiring you to cease occupation, vacate and deliver up possession of and remove any fencing and|or temporary structure(s) erected on the said property is that you are in illegal possession of property, which is owned by the Commissioner of Lands,” the notice said.



It added: “If you fail to cease occupation, vacate and deliver up possession of the said property as required under the terms of this Notice, you will be forcibly evicted.”



The notices were served on the same day that agents of the state demolished some houses that are said to have been build on government land at Clifton in the Greater Bernard Lodge development area of St Catherine.

