The estranged common-law-husband of the woman slain at Lluidas Vale in St Catherine at nightfall on August 22 has been charged with murder.

He is 34-year-old Sherwayne Collins from Dunfer district in Lluidas Vale as well as Riversdale in St Catherine.

At the time of the incident, he was employed to Worthy Park Sugar Estate in Lluidas Vale as a cane cutter.

It is alleged that Collins stabbed 35-year-old Alicia Patience, better known as Lisa, in her neck while she was in her bedroom.

A few hours later, he showed up at Shady Grove Police Station in Lluidas Vale in the company of his workplace supervisor.

Patience, a shopkeeper and hairdresser, died leaving two sons from previous relationships and was her mother’s only child.

Collins, originally from Riversdale, had been living at the victim’s family residence for a few years.

However, the victim’s mother, Desrine Small, in an exclusive interview with The Beacon, said the accused was no longer living with her family at the time he allegedly committed the murder.

She said he was told to leave due to a recent dispute with Patience.

The victim’s mother also claimed that Collins broke into the house and committed the crime.

She also alleged that, a few hours before the murder, Collins visited her daughter outside her residence and accused her of cheating on him.

