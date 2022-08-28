Linstead Youth, Who Has Down Syndrome, Reported Missing Again

Shaquille Thomas, whose mother told The Beacon that he has Down syndrome, has been missing again.

He lives with his father at Commodore district in Linstead, St Catherine.

His mother, who lives elsewhere in Linstead, said she last saw Thomas last weekend, adding that he apparently went missing early last week.

According to the mother, Thomas, 24, usually visits her for medication.

She also stated that she recently took him to the hospital after noticing that he has stab wounds.

Anyone knowing Thomas’ whereabouts should contact the Linstead Police at 876-985-2285, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

In March this year, Thomas was found at Trinityville in St Thomas after being reported missing.

He also was reported missing in January 2021.

In January 2020, Thomas was found wandering along Castleton main road in St Mary.

For more stories, SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel by CLICKING HERE.

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us at 876-305-4574 or emaail us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.