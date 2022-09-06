The St Catherine North Police said they have identified a suspect in connection with the shooting of Police Inspector Damian Butler in Linstead, St. Catherine, today, September 5.



A press release from the police force said the suspect is 25-year-old Randall Gallimore, otherwise called ‘Nibbs’, from Wakefield in Linstead.



He was listed as wanted, but, shortly after, the police said he is in their custody.



Reports reaching The Beacon are that the police approached a young man who was seen near Wakefield taxi stand in Linstead acting in what was believed to be a suspicious manner.

The youngster had a bag, from which he reportedly pulled a gun and started firing.

Sources said Inspector Butler received a shot in the face, but it is not considered life-threatening.

A taxi operator who was in the area was also shot in the neck. He has been hospitalized.

“It could be far worse because many other people were there,” a resident said.

Many people were seen scampering for cover.

