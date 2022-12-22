LINSTEAD: Two Shot Dead, One Wounded

A couple was killed and a motor car driver wounded in a gun attack last night at Commodore district in Linstead, St Catherine.

Up to publication time, police were still on the scene and were yet to provide pertinent information to the press.

Area residents have identified the deceased woman as party promoter Salika Salkey, who originally is from Orangefield district in Linstead. Her spouse, known as Furry, is a well-known vendor in Linstead town.

A male taxi driver, who was wounded in the incident, is in hospital nursing gunshot wounds.

It is understood that the driver had used his motor car to take the couple to their home in Commodore. They reportedly were shot while the couple was unloading goods from the vehicle.

At least eight people have been killed in Linstead in the last two months.

Before you go, please SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for updates by CLICKING HERE.

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us at 876-305-4574 or emaail us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.