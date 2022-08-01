Linstead Man Slain On ‘Prostitution’ Street

Chavator Beckett who was shot last night

A man was shot dead last night at Linstead in St. Catherine – specifically on Peck Street, which is notorious for night-time prostitution.

He has been identified as 33-year-old Chavator Beckett, otherwise known as Beeto, from Princessfield near Linstead.



Highly placed sources told The Beacon that Beckett had just carried out a transaction with a woman and was leaving the location shortly before 9pm.



Another man reportedly appeared, pretending as though he was seeking to get intimate with a prostitute.



He, however, brandished a gun and shot Beckett several times.



Reports are that Beckett ran a short distance before he collapsed and died.



A woman, who was grazed by one of the bullets, was treated at hospital and released. She is not the person with whom Beckett had just done business.



In the meantime, Beckett is at least the second man slain in Linstead this month.



On July 13, a gunman shot and killed 24-year-old Gregory Haynes in his community of Victoria, Linstead.



Reports are that, about 11PM, residents heard explosions and summoned the police.



On arrival of the law enforcers, Haynes was seen lying face-down with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at hospital.

