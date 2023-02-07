Linstead Man Dead – Lluidas Vale Records Second Suspected Suicide

The Lluidas Vale police area in St Catherine has recorded a second case of suspected suicide within the last few months.

The latter incident took place yesterday when a man purportedly shot himself in the mouth while sitting in a motor vehicle.

He is 55-year-old Fredrick Grant from Rosemount Housing Scheme in Linstead, St Catherine.

The Beacon understands that Grant’s body was found in a remote cane-field close to Tydixon district, Lluidas Vale Division – several miles away from his bustling Linstead hometown. Bodies had been found dumped in the said cane-fields in recent years.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said: “Reports from the Shady Grove Police Station [in Lluidas Vale] are that, about 8:25PM, after receiving information, the police visited a section of Worthy Park [Sugar Estate] cane-field.

“The body of the now deceased was seen seated in the driver’s seat of his motor vehicle slumped over with what appears to be a gunshot wound to his mouth and a firearm in his hand. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead,” the JCF added.

Grant, the spouse of a senior employee at Television Jamaica, is a marketer at Kingston Bookshop.

He is a past student of Charlemont High School and also former teacher at that institution.

In the other incident, a man from Lluidas Vale purportedly committed suicide by ingesting a poisonous substance in November last year. He is Orland Landell, 52.

