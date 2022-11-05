The technological capacity of Guy’s Hill High School in rural St. Catherine has been boosted with the provision of 50 desktop computers, 20 laptops and servers valued at over $1.5 million from ConnectJA.



The initiative, which is dubbed ‘Advancing Jamaica One School At A Time’, is aimed at equipping the island’s schools with computers to facilitate information technology skills among teachers and students.



ConnectJA President and past student of Guy’s Hill High, Dr. Cornel Levy, officially handed over the devices and equipment at a ceremony hosted at Guy’s Hill High School on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.



Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Levy noted that he walked the halls of Guy’s High over 40 years ago, adding that it brings him a lot of joy to give back to his alma mater.



Dr Levy explained that he saw the need and therefore decided to help. “As a past student of Guy’s Hill High, I saw that they needed more computers and my team and I decided to help. It will definitely help the teachers and students to do their work more effectively in this technologically driven era.”



In expressing profound appreciation for the donation, Cecil Donald, principal of Guy’s Hill High School, stated that the computers had been long in coming for the institution.



He noted that, prior to the donation, the school had 13 systems to serve the entire school population.



“…So can you imagine how elated all of us are now feeling to know that, instead of having 13 computers for 1093 [students], we can proudly say we now have 83 computers,” Donald added. “This donation will help to provide our students with information technology education, data operations, and several other subjects.”



The ceremony ended with a tour of the school’s computer lab where students studying information technology got the opportunity to utilize the systems.

