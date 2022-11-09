The community of Riversdale in St Catherine has been jolted by the stabbing death of an 18-year-old resident, Dane Stephenson, otherwise called ‘Tie Tie’.



He died in hospital a few hours before dawn on Sunday, November 6, following the incident that transpired at dusk the previous day.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said the female suspect turned herself in to the Riversdale Police, adding that her identity is being withheld pending further investigations.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Riversdale Police are that, about 6:15pm, Stephenson and the suspect had a confrontation during which the suspect used an ice pick to stab him in the chest.”



Stephenson was transported to Linstead Public Hospital and transferred to Spanish Town Hospital where he died.



Lorraine McCarty, a sister of the deceased, told The Beacon that the Riversdale community has been left in grief and disbelief.



“Tie Tie was a kind, calm, [and] gentle individual,” she said, adding that he did not speak much. “I can’t even find words to describe how we are feeling right now because this took us suddenly.”



She stated that the incident between her brother and the suspect seemingly stemmed from a controversy that had been brewing regarding the suspect’s son who is still in primary school. That child is said to have bullied a classmate, who is the brother of the late Stepehnson. Stepehnson’s sister claimed that her mother, in the past, complained to the suspect about the child’s alleged behaviour.



Things came to a head on Saturday when someone reportedly told the suspect that Stepehnson had hit her son on the head.



Stepehnson’s sister stated that, based on information she received, the suspect reportedly lay-waited Stepehnson until he finished playing football on the playing field in Riversdale and was heading home.



While Stepehnson was walking past a bar where the suspect worked, the suspect allegedly stopped him and accused him of hitting her son.



A dispute started between the two and Stephenson, who reportedly denied hitting the child, was stabbed.



It is said that he was a mason in training, and was a recent graduate of Enid Bennett High School in Bog Walk, St Catherine.

