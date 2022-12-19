EXCLUSIVE: Linstead Records At Least Sixth Murder In Less Than Two Months

The Linstead police area in St Catherine has recorded at least six murders in less than two months as the year seems set on being among the area’s bloodiest in recent times.

The latest incident happened yesterday (December 18) at Bueno Vista, Linstead.

It claimed the life of 22-year-old Shawn Paul, otherwise called ‘Challa’, from Bueno Vista. Another man was also injured.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said: “Reports are that, about 6:30PM, Paul was on his veranda along with another man, when armed men approached and opened gunfire hitting them. The police were summoned and the injured men taken to hospital. Paul was pronounced dead on arrival. The other man’s injury is not considered life threatening.”

In another incident, which transpired on December 9, a gunman shot and killed 37-year-old barber Ricardo Jackson in his community of Victoria, Linstead.

Regarding that shooting, the JCF said: “Reports are that, about 8:30PM, Jackson was at a lottery shop in the community when an armed man walked up and shot him several times. The police were called and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

That tragedy happened 13 days after residents, on November 27, found the body of a man on Charlemont Farm Road, Linstead.

The JCF said the man turned out to be 39-year-old Damion Bancroft from Waterloo district in Ewarton, St Catherine.

It added: “Reports are that, about 8AM, residents were travelling along the roadway when they stumbled upon the body of Bancroft. The police were summoned and, on their arrival, Bancroft was seen lying face-down with wounds to his upper body. The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue pending post morte.”

Two days earlier, on November 25, a man was shot and killed at a business establishment on Parade Avenue in Linstead.

He is Jamar Butler, whom the JCF said is a taxi operator from Bronx Street, Linstead.

It added that, about 1:30AM, Butler was standing outside a business establishment when he was shot.

“He ran and was chased inside the building and shot multiple times,” the JCF further said. “The police were summoned and, upon their arrival, the deceased was seen clad in a blue shirt and jeans, lying on his side in a pool of blood. He was taken to the hospital where death was confirmed.”

In another case, residents, on November 13, found a body on Farm Road in Rosemount, Linstead.

The deceased is 32-year-old Ian Allen, otherwise called ‘Whitey’, from Jericho Road in Linstead.

According to the JCF, “Reports from the Linstead Police are that, about 10AM, residents stumbled on Allen’s body and summoned them. On arrival of the lawmen, the body was seen lying on its back; there was blood coming from the head. The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue, pending post mortem.”

In the meantime, a man was killed allegedly by his brother on the night of November 7 at their residence at York Street in Linstead.

The deceased is Yashawn Haye, who was known for selling CDs and DVDs in Linstead town.

It is said that, on the night of the incident, Haye was involved in an argument with his brother who is said to have mental issues. His mutilated body was found the following day.

