A family is in grief after one brother allegedly killed another at York Street in Linstead, St Catherine.



Area residents have identified the victim as Yashawn Haye, who was known for selling CDs and DVDs in Linstead town.



It is said that he is originally from Linstead proper, but had been living at York Street for years.



The brother who allegedly committed the brutal crime is reputed to have mental issues.



Sources told The Beacon that the two had an argument Monday night, November 7.



The late Haye reportedly was heard calling out for his sister, who also lives at the premises. It is not clear if she heard the call.



Persons who heard the commotion reportedly did not budge as the brothers were known to be at loggerheads with each other.



The commotion eventually ended.



A few hours before dawn on Tuesday, persons reportedly saw a strange fire blazing at the premises occupied by the brothers. It is said that no one went to check.



Even after daybreak on Tuesday, the crime remained un-noticed.



People eventually became concerned when they saw no sign of the late Haye.



Sources told The Beacon that the suspect was questioned regarding the whereabouts of his brother, but he reportedly denied knowledge of it.



Parts of the brother’s remains eventually were found where the fire was seen early Tuesday morning.



Another portion was seen dumped inside an outdoor toilet.



The police were summoned.



They went to the scene today; Linstead’s fire personnel also went there.



With much effort, they managed to retrieve a portion of Haye’s remains from the toilet.



The slain man’s brother was taken into police custody.



Up to press time, the Jamaica Constabulary Force was yet to release information regarding the movie-type murder.



The incident brings back memories of another in which a man of unsound mind, Alwayne Shakespeare, used a stone to kill police constable Paul Gordon in Linstead town just over a year ago. The mentally challenged man, in turn, was shot dead inside Linstead Market by the slain cop’s colleagues.

