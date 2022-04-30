EWARTON | Goat Thieves Narrowly Escape, Leaving Woman And Baby Behind

The suspected goat thieves escaped leaving this woman and baby in the would-be getaway car

Persons look on as the would-be getaway car that was driven by the alleged goat thieves is being placed on a wrecker to be taken into custody of the police..

Two of the three stolen goats that have been recovered.

A crowd gathers at the scene where residents blocked the thieves in along Jericho main road.

There was high drama late yesterday afternoon in Ewarton, St Catherine, as residents tried frantically to apprehend thieves travelling in a motorcar with goats stolen in the area.

Reports are that the animals were stolen at Pollyground in Ewarton and placed in a car.

Residents of Pollyground got wind of what had happened and immediately sprung into action.

They heard that the thieves had taken a particular escape route, heading towards the neighbouring Orangefield district.

Using their knowledge of the area, quick-thinking residents went in pursuit of the thieves, using a different route from the one the thieves had taken.

They went swiftly through the town of Ewarton and blocked the Jericho main road, which they expected the thieves to use as an exit. The crooks fell into the trap.

When they happened upon the roadblock, their driver reportedly reversed the car in a bid to escape, but ended up crashing it.

He, along with another man, escaped in the area leaving the vehicle behind with three stolen goats, as well as a woman and a baby.

The young woman, who put much effort in hiding her face from residents’ cameras, was taken into custody by the police who also went to the scene.

Reports are that the licence plate of the would-be getaway car initially was covered, but the covering was removed to reveal the registration number (0757HV). The vehicle was removed from the scene on a wrecker.

As news of the incident spread, a number of residents convered in the area.

Pollyground is one of the communities that, over the years, have been hard hit by praedial larceny. The incident yesterday brings back memories of another that happened on 16 June 2020 when Pollyground residents mobbed and killed a man they caught travelling in the community in the dead of night with bunches of stolen plantain.

The police have raised concerned about what could be a goat-stealing ring operating in the communities of Ewarton, Linstead, Bog Walk, Guy’s Hill and Lluidas Vale. On March 13, Councillor for the Bog Walk Division Peter Abrahams stopped a taxi operator in his tracks as he reportedly attempted to steal goats along the Linstead bypass. An amateur video of that incident went viral.

