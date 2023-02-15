Elderly Woman Dies In Fire Near Kellits

An elderly woman died in a fire about a few hours after nightfall this evening at McNie district in St Ann.

That community is close to the town of Kellits, Clarendon.

Area residents said she is Violet Thomas-Smythe, better known as Miss Vie.

They added that she lived alone in the wooden building.

Fire fighters were at the scene.

More later.

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us at 876-305-4574 or emaail us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.