Bus Driver, Who Runs Linstead Route, Killed By Cop In Spanish Town

A bus operator, who plied the route between Linstead and Spanish Town in St Catherine, died in hospital after being shot by a police officer in the Spanish Town Bus Park on Saturday, August 13.



He is 39-year-old Alton Reid, better known as Benji, from Bagbie district in the Troja area of St Catherine.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force, while not giving details, said Reid was shot during “a confrontation with the police”.



It is said that Reid died in hospital two days after the shooting incident.



A relative of the deceased told The Beacon on condition of anonymity that the police shot Reid while he and another bus driver were having a dispute.



“Another bus driver provoked him (Reid) and give him several thump. Reid walked away and the guy followed him, still provoking him. Reid used his machete and gave him two chops. A police then shot Reid twice – one in the stomach and the other in the chest,” the relative claimed, adding that Reid’s family is left heartbroken and in disbelief.

