The driver of a Coaster bus, which operates between Linstead and Spanish Town in St Catherine, has died after being injured in a two-vehicle crash at Bog Walk Gorge in the parish.



The collision happened last night.



It is said that the Coaster driver is from Spanish Town and is known as Romey. He operated a brown Coaster bus called Upsteam.



Up to publication time, no information was forthcoming from the police’s Corporate Communications Unit. It has been making mere promises since daybreak to ascertain information regarding the tragedy.

