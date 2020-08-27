In Memoriam: Lynda Hutchinson, Who Almost Turned 100

The community of Jericho in Linstead, St. Catherine, was waiting with bated breath to see Lynda Hutchinson hit 100 years.



She was three weeks away from the incredible milestone when she passed away at Linstead Public Hospital on the night of Wednesday August 19.



It was her third hospitalization this year – an unusual occurrence for a woman revered for her relatively good health.



One of her granddaughters, Nordia Bookal, said: “My grandmother had no complications or sickness aside from developing Alzheimer’s in her late 80s. She had good sight and could read without glasses even in her 80s. She was a lover of dancing, and was able to walk up to age 99 when she fell ill in March 2020. That was her first time going in the hospital.”



Lynda, born 8 September 1920, attended Jericho Elementary School.

She was an adorable housewife as much as she was a dressmaker and a higgler.



Nordia told The Beacon that the death of her ‘strong, vibrant, energetic’ grandmother has left the family with a bittersweet feeling.



She said: “The family feels blessed having seen her (Lynda) live a full life, and was looking forward to seeing her reach 100 years, but God knows best. Her passing has affected the family and the entire community because she was the eldest person in the Jericho to Crossroads community and the eldest member of the Jericho Baptist church.”



Lynda was the second of nine children for her parents. She is survived by two siblings. She also has five biological children, 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grand children – all of whom benefited from her guidance and love.

