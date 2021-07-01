Memorial | Alwayne Hyatt, 22, of Linstead, St. Catherine

ALWAYNE WINROY HYATT, who is said to have worn his ‘Cool Breeze’ alias like a hand in glove, has been interred in a grave that partly replicates a motorcar.



The replica conjured up memories of the crash, which claimed the life of the 22-year-old auto mechanic on the evening of April 13, 2021.



The car, driven by Hyatt, crashed with another vehicle on the Linstead Bypass, St. Catherine.



Hyatt, from Commodore district in Linstead, was the only casualty.



He was buried at Commodore Cemetery on Tuesday, June 29, following a thanksgiving service held under national restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.



During the service, Calene Gray eulogized her late brother as having a penchant for vehicles.



She said: “Like his father and four brothers, Winroy automatically developed a passion for vehicles. His father, Winston, aka ‘General’, was the champion of auto-body repairs of his time. Winroy preferred auto-mechanic though, and this afforded him the opportunity to work at several places, exhibiting his trade.”



Hyatt is said to have left a lasting impression on his employers – the Morrisons, Maharaj Alignment Centre, and later Full Stop Auto.



“Employers cherished him, customers loved him and always felt a sense of satisfaction after a job was done,” Gray told the gathering at Linstead Seventh Day Adventist Church.



She said her brother also dabbled in electrical installation, carpentry, and tiling.



Hyatt, a lover of ackee and rice, also had a special love for his family.



“He loved his family profoundly, and found comfort in being around them,” said Gray, a teacher at Charlemont High School in Linstead.



She noted that, while her brother was a student at Charlemont, he was highly protective of her, despite her being a member of staff.



Hyatt also held his friends in high esteem.



“He was a friend to many, and his friends were his life’s treasure. Many of his friends are now just barely making it without him…” Gray posited.



She continued: “Nothing bothered Cool Breeze, and, even if it did, he sometimes laughed it all off. Everything was a joke to Winroy. His friends remember him as being respectful, very kind, loving, compassionate, a party lover, [and] just a vibe master. In addition, children loved him because he took the time to be their puppet.”



In addition to being an alumni of Charlemont High School, Hyatt attended the state-owned HEART training institute in the Bog Walk area.



He is also a graduate of Commodore Basic School, Miracle Preparatory, and Rosemount Primary and Infant School.



Representatives of Rosemount Primary, as well as Charlemont High School, delivered tributes during the thanksgiving service.



Sharon McLean, who taught Hyatt at Charlemont, spoke highly of him.



“You couldn’t get him to a point where he would be rude to any teacher and, if you had to reprimand him for anything that he did, that little arch smile, that little glint in his eyes was all that would be seen,” she said.



She also noted that teachers don’t usually expect to witness their students being buried.



“You expect at some point that they would come to your funeral if they remember you kindly…” McLean reasoned. “Today the tables have somewhat turned and, as a teacher, that is not something that you look forward to.”



She urged especially the many young people in earshot to not consider themselves immortal.

“Because we do not know when we will be ushered from this life, it is critical that we remember God today,” the educator advised.



Hyatt, who was born at Spanish Town Hospital on 30 March 1999, is survived by his mother Mellard Bell, four brothers, three sisters, other relatives, and friends. His father, Winston, predeceased him.

