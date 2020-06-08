Manchester mother, daughter missing

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a mother and her daughter have been missing from their home at New Green district in Manchester since Saturday, June 6.



They are 32-year-old Angella Gayle and four-year-old Brianna Walker.



The mother is of brown complexion and stout build, and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.



Her daughter is of brown complexion and slim build, and is about 129 centimetres (4 feet 3 inches) tall.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Mandeville Police are that Gayle and her daughter were last seen at home some time after 8PM. Their mode of dress at the time they went missing is unknown. They have not been heard from since.”



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of the mother and daughter should contact the Mandeville Police at (876) 625-3423, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

