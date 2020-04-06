Manchester man allegedly chops cousin in the head over food

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said 49-year-old mason Ian McDonald, otherwise called ‘Ricky’, from Pratville district in Asia, Manchester, was arrested and charged on Saturday, April 4, for the offence of Wounding with Intent committed in his community.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Asia Police are that, on Wednesday, April 1, about 3PM, McDonald went to his cousin’s house to ask him for a food item.



“When his relative failed to assist, McDonald allegedly used a machete to chop him on his head. The police were summoned and the complainant was taken to hospital where he was treated and released,” the JCF added.

It said McDonald is scheduled to appear before the Mandeville Parish Court on Wednesday, April 29.

