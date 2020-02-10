TOO MUCH GARBAGE

While calling for better garbage collection and disposal, members of the Lluidas Vale Community Development Committee (Lluidas Vale CDC) in St. Catherine said they will undertake a clean-up and beautification project in their town centre on Ash Wednesday, February 26.



President of the Committee, Moneque Brown, urged residents to gather in their numbers with their tools at the recreational park at 7AM.



She explained that the work will include the removal of garbage and the planting of flowers in areas that are usually littered.



Brown also appealed for residents to stop stealing the drums that are usually placed strategically in the small town to facilitate temporary garbage disposal.



The community of Lluidas Vale does not have a dump site. Its waste is collected by the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), which falls under the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development.



During a meeting at Lluidas Vale Primary School on February 2, members of the Lluidas Vale CDC accused the NSWMA of not collecting garbage frequently enough, and of not making residents aware of specific collection dates.



One resident claimed that the agency once collected garbage fortnightly, but recently shifted to once in every three weeks.



That is not acceptable, said Brown, who also is an assistant to Councillor for the Lluidas Vale Division Hugh Graham.



She told Committee members: “The garbage collection for the community; I can tell you that we are at loggerheads with the parish council. They don’t have enough trucks and, because they are having issues with the Linstead area and the garbage in Linstead, the trucks are mostly focused in the township – so that will be Linstead and now Ewarton. So we will not be getting everyday garbage collection.”



Brown however promised to bring the people’s grouses to the attention of the relevant authorities.

