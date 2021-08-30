Lluidas Vale | St. Ann Youths Charged After Shootout With Cops

Two young men from St. Ann have been charged in relation to an alleged shootout that unfolded between gunmen and police at Lluidas Vale district in St. Catherine on the morning of August 3.



They are 25-year-old labourer Demar Rowe from Harrison Town, and 24-year-old labourer Shawn Mullings from Seville Heights – both in St. Ann.



The two are charged with shooting with intent.



They are also being investigated in relation to a robbery that took place at Ewarton in St. Catherine shortly before the alleged shootout, the JCF told The Beacon.



It stated that, on the day in question, men allegedly robbed persons at Ewarton district and, in their bid to escape, headed towards Lluidas Vale in a white Nissan Tiida motorcar.



The Lluidas Vale police received information about the vehicle being driven towards them, and so they set up a roadblock in a deep corner on the main road beside their station.



It is said that, when the gunmen happened upon the police in the corner, they frantically tried to reverse and turn the car around.



But they could not do that, and so they abandoned the car and ran into bushes.



The police in Lluidas Vale requested and received help from their colleagues in Point Hill and Linstead, the JCF said.



A few hours later, the police apprehended two of the alleged gunmen, including one who sustained a gunshot wound.



It is believed that at least one other man escaped.

