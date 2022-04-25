LLUIDAS VALE | Man Seriously Injured At Worthy Park

A man was seriously injured a short while ago when a tyre he was pumping exploded at Worthy Park Sugar Estate in Lluidas Vale, St Catherine.

Workers reported hearing a loud explosion, adding that the victim was not wearing protective gear.

He was taken from the scene, destined for Linstead Public Hospital.

Several persons said the victim appears dead. However, death has not been pronounced by persons qualified to do so.

The victim, who lives at Point Hill in St Catherine, has been working at the estate for several years.

We will have more on this developing story.

