Lluidas Vale | Linstead woman dies in crash

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a resident of Orangefield district in Linstead, St. Catherine, died in a motor vehicle crash last night in the Water Sink area of Lluidas Vale, St. Catherine.

She is Sashane Berry, who is pictured above.

The JCF said the incident happened about 11PM – three hours after the start of an island-wide curfew aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The JCF, through its communications arm, also told The Beacon that a man was injured in the incident, and has been transferred from Linstead Public Hospital to Spanish Town Hospital.

It stated that, based on reports, the driver lost control of the grey Nissan motorcar and ended up off the roadway.

Sources have told The Beacon that the late Berry was seen at a party in Lluidas Vale moments before her demise.

The incident last night is the second fatal crash within days in Lluidas Vale. On the evening of February 8, construction worker James Worrell died in the Mountain Hill area – near Water Sink, after a cane truck ran over his head.

