LLUIDAS VALE | Injured Worker Needs Blood; Trade Union Calls For Protective Gear

Clinton Reid urgently in need of blood

ARLENE THOMAS: “Too many persons are getting injured on the job based on the fact that they don’t have adequate protective gear.”

Clinton Reid, who was critically injured on the job at Worthy Park Sugar Estate in Lluidas Vale, St Catherine, on Monday, April 25, is still battling for his life and is urgently in need of blood.

He is in coma at Kingston Public Hospital, his sister Cynthia Reid told The Beacon.

Persons wishing to donate any type of blood can do so in the name ‘Clinton Reid’ at the National Blood Transfusion Service (Blood Bank) at 21 Slipe Pen Road in Kingston.

It is said that Reid, who is from Point Hill in St Catherine, was not wearing protective gear while carrying out duties as a ‘tyre man’ at the garage, where he has been working for years.

Reports are that he was pumping air into a tyre that exploded and hit him. The tyre, which became airborne, reportedly was found a distance away.

Reid was severely wounded to the extent that persons at the scene thought he was dead.

He lost a relatively large amount of blood.

However, he was taken to Linstead Public Hospital in an ambulance owned by the estate. He eventually was transferred.

Commenting on the severity of the injuries, Reid’s sister told The Beacon: “He is in coma. He is not talking; not responding… His ribs are broken; his skull is broken and the intestines and lungs bruised. It’s the grace of God that he is still alive.”

The injury has brought to the fore, lingering concerns about what is said to be the unavailability of protective gear for a number of workers at Worthy Park Sugar Estate.

According to Arlene Thomas, Chief Delegate of the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union, the issue was discussed at the Ministry of Labour up to last week Thursday, four days before Reid’s life-threatening incident.

“It is very unfortunate that, in the middle of the negotiations, somebody got hurt and there was no protection to avert the problem that we face at the workplace,” Thomas added. “It is a serious issue that too many persons are getting injured on the job based on the fact that they don’t have adequate protective gear.”



Thomas, who stated that some workers have been traumatized by the incident, wished Reid speedy recovery.

