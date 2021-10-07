Lluidas Vale | Councillor Sydney Rose Takes Over Gas Station

The only gas station in Lluidas Vale, St. Catherine, has a new operator.



He is Councillor for the Treadways Division in the St. Catherine Municipal Corporation Sydney Rose, who also operates a cooking gas business at Linstead in the parish.



Rose confirmed to The Beacon last evening that he is now doing business at the property owned by Collin Karjohn, who is the proprietor of the Petroleum Company of Jamaica Limited (Petcom).



Rose, who is the third People’s National Party councillor to operate the business, took over from high-proffile lawyer and businessman Sean Kinghorn.



The circumstances under which Kinghorn ceased operation of the premises are not clear, but they appear less than amicable.



Kinghorn had been the lessee since Petcom, in January 2019, openly yanked the property from the then Councillor for Lluidas Vale Division, Hugh Graham. At that time, Kinghorn was Petcom’s legal advisor.



When contacted last evening, Kinghorn declined to give details, but noted that he is focusing on his own gas station – Kings Landing, located along the Linstead bypass.



“The Kings Landing brand is poised to become perhaps the biggest truly Jamaican brand in the country because of our prices and our customer service. I believe that might be a threat to a lot of persons, and so it is what it is. There is nothing really that can stop Kings Landing from becoming what it is poised to become,” he told The Beacon.



The Petcom gas station property, where a restaurant was built while Kinghorn was in charge, initially was operated by the late Councillor for Lluidas Vale Division, Glenmore McLean. At one point, one of McLean’s sons also operated the business.

By Horace Mills, Managing Editor

