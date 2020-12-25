Lluidas Vale | Businessman among two hospitalized after Christmas Eve plunge

A businessman is among two people hospitalized in stable condition after the truck in which they were travelling plunged into a precipice at Orange Valley in the Lluidas Vale area of St. Catherine.



The incident unfolded about 8:30 last evening, December 24, said the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).



The injured businessman, who was driving the truck, operates a grocery shop in his home community of Top Hill, St. Catherine – not far from where the crash transpired. He also owns another grocery shop at San San square in Croft’s Hill, Clarendon.



At the time of the accident, the white truck, laden with goods, was heading uphill in the direction of the driver’s businesses.



The JCF explained: “The driver was heading to Croft’s Hill in Clarendon when he tried to give way to a car that was coming on the narrow roadway. He was trying to reverse when the left rear wheel went over the precipice and the whole truck turned over. Two persons were taken to hospital. They are admitted in stable condition.”



A number of curious people from Orange Valley and surrounding communities last night converged on the accident scene. Some ventured into the precipice and were desperately trying to loot. Others were busy trying to recover and secure some of the goods for the businessman.



In the meantime, the vehicle last evening ended up in the same precipice where another goods truck landed in March last year after running off the roadway.



The two men involved in the accident last year were treated and released from hospital. The new victims are hoping for similar blessings.

