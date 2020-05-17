VIDEO: Wayne Stanbury Buried In Linstead

Businessman Wayne Stanbury has been buried in his hometown of Linstead, St. Catherine, nearly three months after he was shot dead at a church in Kingston.



Attendance at the funeral service was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted the Jamaican government to limit the number of people at any funeral to 10.



A private thanksgiving service was held for the 50-year-old businessman at Roberts Funeral Home chapel in Linstead.



Thereafter, six men carried the casket, which is made of wood and is stained in mahogany red.



Stanbury was interred at Commodore Cemetery in Linstead under the watchful eyes of members of the security forces.



He was murdered a few months after his wife died of natural cause.



Stanbury actually spent the last few months of his life battling to stay alive.



His life-threatening ordeals started on the night of October 11 last year. He was driving home when gunmen shot up his car.



Stanbury escaped with an injury to the right arm.



He subsequently left Linstead and went to Kingston, thinking that he would have found some amount of peace there.



There was no peace and no escape.



On the morning of February 16, the businessman, who is a devout Christian, was shot dead at the Emmanuel Apostolic Church on Slipe Road in Kingston.



A gunman on foot murdered him shortly after he parked his vehicle at the back of the church building.



The killer remains on the run.



The murder sparked shock-waves throughout Stanbury’s Linstead hometown.



The businessman was remembered for donating significantly towards social events and to needy people in Linstead.



He was a co-founder of the Linstead Chamber of Commerce, and owner of Berry-don Financial Services in Linstead town.

