VIDEO: Plot Against COVID Goes Awry In Linstead

A huge crowd that yesterday descended on the town of Linstead, St. Catherine, crushed the government’s shopping policy, which was aimed at promoting social distancing to minimize the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



Several people throughout the town were observed doing things they should not. Those included making physical contact, or standing less than the recommended three feet apart.



Many, however, were seen wearing masks.



“It was chaotic, which means, in a state of complete confusion and disorder… Grand Market came rather early this year,” said David Brooks, a resident of Linstead town.



Minerva Elliot told The Beacon she arrived in the town from as early as 5:45AM. “It was Grand Market; they had to call the police to control the people at the Western Union at Berry Don,” she further said.



Linstead town lived up to its comparison to a catchment for people from several relatively large communities, including Ewarton, Lluidas Vale, Guy’s Hill and Bog Walk – all in St. Catherine, as well as Kellits in Clarendon.



Prime Minister Andrew Holness, last week Tuesday, declared a lock-down of Linstead and other parts of St. Catherine to slow the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the parish.



He also announced that Wednesday and Saturday are the only shopping days. People 65 years and older were told to shop for medicine or food from 8AM until 10AM. Persons whose surnames start with the letters ‘A’ to ‘M’ were instructed to shop from 10AM to 1:30PM, while the others were told to shop from 1:30PM to 5PM.



People clearly did not abide by the stipulations mentioned – sometimes due to no fault of their own.

Some spent virtually all of their allotted shopping time in relatively long queues outside major supermarkets such as Bargain World Food Store in the centre of Linstead town, and Berrydon Financial Services on King Street.



The police had to be summoned to Berrydon, which, unlike many other money transfer agencies, opened its Western Union outlet to serve the often chaotic gathering.



Meanwhile, a number of senior citizens complained about waiting too long to get service at the pharmacy located on the compound of Linstead Public Hospital. Many of them ended up waiting after the 10AM deadline given for them to be back in their homes.



Fletcher’s Avenue – crammed with vendors, consumers and vehicles – easily was the busiest part of Linstead.



The chaotic scenes and disregard for social distancing in Linstead, and elsewhere in the St. Catherine, will apparently force Government to adjust future shopping arrangements.



Naomi Francis, Press Secretary to Prime Minister Andrew Holness, tweeted that the prime minister visited sections of St. Catherine and ‘heard first hand the concerns of residents’. She added that ‘changes are coming’.

