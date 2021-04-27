Update | Linstead man killed in home invasion identified

The identity of the alleged home invader killed about 12:30AM on February 7 at Victoria district in Linstead, St. Catherine, has been ascertained.



He is 22-year-old Shadave Ferron, better known as Papa, from Linstead.



He was buried today at Commodore Cemetery, also located in Linstead.



Reports are that Ferron is a former employee of the would-be victim of the home invasion.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force, a day after the deadly incident, said: “Reports are that a licensed firearm holder was attacked by two gunmen at his home. It is alleged that a tussle ensued between all three of them during which one of the gunmen was shot and killed. The other gunman escaped. Investigations are ongoing.”

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.