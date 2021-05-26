Update | Body of missing taxi-man found in Linstead

The body of 51-year-old taxi operator David Francis was recovered this morning in the Victoria district area of Linstead, St. Catherine.



It had started to decompose.



Francis, who operated a taxi between Guy’s Hill and Linstead town in St. Catherine, went missing on Friday, May 21.



His relatives and friends went in search of him, but they came up empty-handed.



Regarding the eventual discovery of the corpse, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) told The Beacon: “Reports are that, shortly before 5PM on Tuesday (May 25), the Linstead Police were alerted to Victoria district after a resident reported a large number of vultures surrounding a specific area in the community.



“A search ensued and ended early on the morning of Wednesday (May 26), when Francis’ body was discovered covered under bushes. He was positively identified by family members. The scene was processed and the body moved to the morgue for a post mortem,” the JCF further said.



It added that one man, whose identity is being withheld at this time, remains in custody in relation to the disappearance of Francis.



It is alleged that the person now in custody was among men seen running away from an area where a taxi operated by Francis was found.



The silver Probox taxi was discovered in Banbury district, Linstead, on May 22 – the day after Francis disappeared.



The car was left beneath a tarpaulin beside an abandoned house, which is located next-door a Banbury residence where Francis sometimes stayed with a friend’s relatives in Banbury.



Francis is originally from Bog Walk, St. Catherine. But he ended up living simultaneously at his friend’s residence in Banbury and at Lucky Hill in St. Mary where his girlfriend resides.

