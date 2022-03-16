Teen, Whose Relative Is Slain In Linstead, Released From Hospital With Bullet In Leg

The slain Richard Webb, better known as “Richie”

A teenager, who was wounded in a shooting incident in which an older relative was slain on Saturday (March 12), has been released from hospital and is in stable condition.

However, he still has a bullet lodged in the upper section of his right leg.

His 21-year-old relative, Richard Webb, better known as “Richie”, received several bullets, including one to the head.

“This is just hard for everybody to take; it is shocking and hard to process,” a source close to the family told The Beacon. “I honestly can’t tell what’s the cause of this murder.”

The two relatives were heading towards a house in Banbury when they were attacked.

As previously reported here, the Jamaica Constabulary Force said: “Reports from the Linstead Police are that, about 8:20PM, Webb and the teen were walking along the roadway when they were pounced upon by a gunman who opened gunfire hitting them. The police were alerted and they were taken to hospital where Webb was pronounced dead and the teen admitted in serious but stable condition.”

The late Webb attended Victoria Primary School up to Grade 6 and subsequently enrolled at the then Rosemount Primary and Junior High School.

After about two years at Rosemount, he left Jamaica to reunite with his mother who, at the time, was living in Trinidad and Tobago.

Webb eventually returned to Jamaica to live with relatives as his mother left Trinidad and Tobago for another country.

He also travelled to Barbados to work.

“He was always smiling and laughing for every single thing; this is just another innocent life,” the source said, adding that Webb enjoyed creating music and often talked about getting rich to help his relatives.

At least nine people, including Webb, have been killed in the Linstead police area since the start of the year.

