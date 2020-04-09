St. Catherine | 12 Linstead Residents Test Negative For COVID-19

Twelve people from Linstead in St. Catherine are breathing a collective sigh of relief after all testing negative for the highly contagious Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



All of the persons tested are either relatives or associates of the late Damion Taylor, who died at his home in the Jericho area of Linstead on April 4.



The death sparked widespread speculation about whether Damion died of COVID-19, partly because he travelled on March 16 from New York, which is badly affected by the virus.



The speculations prompted the bereaved family to publicly address the issue via The Beacon, declaring that Damion showed no sign of COVID-19, and did not breach any protocol set by the health ministry.



Damion however struggled with chronic sinusitis.



His family is now awaiting results of a post morten to determine the cause of the sudden death.



Following the death of Damion, members of his family and persons with whom he came in close contact were tested for COVID-19 and placed under 14 days quarantine.



Damion’s brother, Gawayne Taylor, said he is not surprised that, when the 12 results were received formally yesterday, they all were negative for the potentially deadly virus.



“It’s good news, but we are not surprised,” he told The Beacon.

