Several marks suggesting abuse | Linstead child dies 4 years after mother

Police have confirmed The Beacon’s breaking news story about a seven-year-old girl, Tianna Russell, who died suddenly in Linstead, St. Catherine, on Monday, June 28.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) stated that several marks, which are suggestive of abuse, were seen on the child’s body.



Her father and step-mother have been in custody since the day she died.



Tianna’s biological mother, Claudia Francis, died four years ago after a period of illness.



Since then, the child, who was enrolled at Linstead Primary School, had been living with her father and step-mother at New Works district in Linstead.



Explaining how things took a tragic turn on Monday, the JCF said: “Reports from the Linstead Police are that, about 1:30AM, Tianna was taken to hospital by her father, who reported that he heard her struggling to breathe. The child was pronounced dead shortly after.



“The police were summoned and several marks – suggestive of abuse – were seen on Tianna’s body. The body and her home were processed. The police are working diligently to have an early post mortem as the investigation proceeds,” the JCF added.



It noted that the investigation being led by the Linstead Police is a multi-agency one.

The JCF also stated that another child, who resides with the couple, is in the care of another adult relative. That child belongs to Tianna’s step-mother.

