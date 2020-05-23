PHOTOS: Linstead car stolen in Spanish Town

A car owner from the Linstead area of St. Catherine has turned to the public for assistance in locating a silver Fielder motorcar that was stolen on Thursday, May 21.



The vehicle, which is pictured above, was parked at the Spanish Town tax office when a thief drove it away about noon.



It is registered 4556HC.



Anyone with information about the theft or the location of the car should contact Jermaine at 1876-887-4244 or the nearest police station.

We want to hear your human-interest stories, including the positive news happening in your families and communities. WhatsApp or call us (876-305-4574) or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.