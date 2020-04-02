PHOTOS: Charlemont students wow teacher

A Home Economics teacher at Charlemont High School in Linstead, St. Catherine, is beaming with pride after managing to pull the creative genius out of a batch of Grade 11 students.



“If students are guided carefully and properly; if students are given reasons to excel; if students have the slightest feeling that they are appreciated and are worthy of accomplishing something, then together teacher and students can do and create wonderful and remarkable things – things they themselves don’t even know they are capable of doing,” said the teacher, Sascheene Whyte.



She told The Beacon that each student of Textiles, Clothing and Fashion recently was presented with the task of creating and displaying a fascinator, which essentially is a woman’s light, decorative headpiece.



The work was the final piece (Paper 3) of the students’ CXC School-Based Assessment (SBA).



“In the end, the Textiles lab was well decorated with 28 beautiful creations as each pupil presented two pieces – their mock practice and their final piece, catching the eyes of many onlookers who were simply amazed, left in awe, and wanted to try on what they saw,” the teacher said.



She further stated that the students were all successful – earning grades that range from 16 to 20 out of a total of 20 marks.



“I was extremely pleased with the results,” the educator said. “Despite me having to ‘drag’ the creativity out of a few of them, they stepped up to the challenge.”

We want to hear from Jamaicans at home or abroad who have displayed resilience on the job or otherwise despite being impacted directly by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID). WhatsApp (876-305-4574) or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.