MURDER IN BROAD DAYLIGHT

Pandemonium broke out shortly after noon yesterday when a brazen gunman shot and killed a food vendor on Fletcher’s Avenue near Linstead Market in St. Catherine.



The deceased is 31-year-old Omar Anderson from Heathfield in Linstead, said the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF). It added that the incident happened about 12:15PM.



The JCF told The Beacon: “Anderson was approached by a lone man who drew a firearm and opened fire, hitting him before fleeing.”



Vendors and other people who heard the explosion scampered for cover.



As news of the incident spread fast and wide throughout the town, police officers and curious onlookers gathered near the body.



The corpse, which was lying on the back, was attired in a pink T-shirt, pink jeans shorts, and a pair of white shoes.



It appears the youngster was shot in the head, from which blood flowed into a nearby drain.



A number of people were overheard lamenting the gun attack. “Wah dem kill di likkle bwoy fah an a nuh bad bwoy?” one female onlooker said.



Sources told The Beacon that, although Anderson is from Heathfield district, he was living in the Trinity area of Linstead at the time of his demise.



Another resident, who said Anderson started selling vegetables from a handcart in Linstead in December, commented: “One can say Anderson was a decent honest youth.”



Anderson is a past student of Linstead Primary School and Ewarton High.

He is at least the second person murdered in the Linstead area within a nine-day period.

Neville Thomas, 44, was shot and killed at Wakefield district on February 10.

